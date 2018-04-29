Bishop Zubik invites the Institute of Christ the King to Pittsburgh

At Masses on Sunday, April 29, Father Dolan read a letter from Bishop David Zubik announcing changes for our parish, as part of “On Mission for the Church Alive!”.

Effective October 15, 2018, two priests of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest will assume responsibility for St. John XXIII Parish.

Bishop Zubik’s letter did not state where our parish will worship come October. As Father Dolan explained, “That is yet to be determined. They want to have the Institute, over the summer, come and see the lay of the land, of what might be available, and let them be able to have some input.”

Father Dolan also remarked that “I would like to be here. It’s the will of Christ and the Church that I go back to serve as a parish chaplain out in a big, big area, with lots of Catholic people.”

“I hate to leave. I’ve really fallen in love with all of this… That’s what happens, you know… By the time Oct. 15 comes, I’ll be in my seventh year. I’m sad right now, as I look at all of you. I will miss you, miss you terribly.”

